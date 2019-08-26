Police to summon K-pop star, ex-chief of YG Entertainment on gambling charges this week

NATIONAL

Ex-chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk (Yonhap)

Police will likely summon a K-pop star and the ex-chief of YG Entertainment on charges of overseas gambling, sources said Monday.Seungri, 29, a former member of popular boy band BIGBANG, and Yang Hyun-suk, 50, former chief producer and founder of YG Entertainment, will be questioned on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, according to the sources.The two were booked by the police earlier this month on charges of gambling in a hotel casino in Las Vegas and securing gambling money in violation of the country's foreign currency transaction laws.Police raided YG Entertainment's office in western Seoul on Aug. 17 to secure relevant evidence. They are reportedly analyzing financial documents of YG Entertainment's US entity that they received from US authorities.Yang, a former member of the sensationally popular boy band Seo Taiji and Boys of the 1990s, stepped down as chief producer of YG in June as he and company artists were involved in drug allegations.He was also booked on a separate charge of arranging sex services for foreign investors at a high-end restaurant in Seoul in 2014. (Yonhap)