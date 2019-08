BUSINESS

South Korean exports of information and communications technology products dropped for the ninth straight month in July on sluggish demand for chips, mobile phones and displays, data showed.Outbound shipments totaled $14.51 billion last month, down a whopping 21.8 percent from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.Korea’s ICT exports have been on the decline since November last year, with overseas shipments plunging 22.5 percent in June. (Yonhap)