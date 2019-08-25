Posco advocates plastic reduction with environmental campaign

The campaign was first launched in April to encourage the use of reusable and recyclable steel products as an alternative to plastic. The upcoming campaign will focus on the harm of plastic waste in the marine environment, the company said.
Posco’s Clean Ocean Volunteer Group, consisting of executives and employees of the company with a diver certification, will first host Clean Ocean Day on Oct. 19. The company will recruit daily volunteers through its Instagram account from Aug. 28 till Nov. 27 to participate in the beach cleanup.
Posco also plans to start an online movement to advocate the reduced use of plastic. It will hold events on its social media account for people to get a chance to win eco-friendly steel tumbler bottles.
|Posco’s Clean Ocean Volunteer Group, consisting of executives and employees with a scuba diving license, conduct underwater cleanup off the coast of Pohang. (Posco)
Meanwhile, Posco’s Clean Ocean Volunteer Group is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Since its establishment, the group has collected some 1,650 tons of garbage with more than 540 underwater cleanup activities.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)