[Graphic News] Over 50% of Seoul citizens watch TV or go online for weekday leisure

NATIONAL

More than half of Seoul citizens watch TV or use the internet and play online games for leisure during weekdays, a poll showed.The survey of 1,000 people by the Seoul Metropolitan Government showed that 51.2 percent spend their free time on weekdays watching TV and doing online activities, followed by exercising with 17.5 percent and taking a rest with 6.6 percent.On the weekend, traveling or doing outdoor activities topped the list, followed by watching TV or playing online games at 17.3 percent and religious activities at 15.4 percent. (Yonhap)