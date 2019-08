BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Euisun (center) participates in a corporate social responsibility program designed to curb desertification in the region of Qagan Nor, Neimenggu, China, by making walls with tree branches to prevent grass seeds from flying off in the wind. Since 2008, the South Korean carmaker has carried out the Hyundai Green Zone project to turn infertile deserts into grassland in China. (Hyundai Motor Group)