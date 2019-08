WORLD

Samsung Electronics ranked second in terms of the number of patents filed in the United States last year, a report by a US patent association showed.Samsung registered 5,836 patents in the US last year, trailing behind IBM with 9,088 patents, the Intellectual Property Owners Association said.Samsung’s rival LG Electronics was the seventh-largest patent holder with 2,473, moving up one notch from a year ago, the IPO said. (Yonhap)