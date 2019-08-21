Moon administration’s battle against fake news intensifies

BUSINESS

With tech companies and governments around the world stepping up efforts to curb false content online, the South Korean government is also waging a battle against “fake news” amid recent economic and security challenges.



The Moon Jae-in administration has pledged to eradicate what it perceives as misleading news content that could undermine economic and security prospects. The country’s media regulator and internet companies have voiced similar concerns, pledging to enhance oversight.



While there appears to be controversy over what constitutes fake news and who should be responsible for figuring this out, the government is stepping up efforts to prevent fake news from undermining its major policy initiatives.



“While dealing with the serious economic situation, we should be cautious about the possibility that fake news, falsified information and exaggerated prospects could increase market instability,” Moon said during a Cabinet meeting on Aug. 13.



His remarks appeared to be in response to what he saw as biased criticism of his security and economic initiatives. Content containing harsh criticism of his North Korea policy and the trade dispute with Japan has been overflowing on YouTube and other online platforms.



Presidential office Cheong Wa Dae recently ordered several government agencies to take a tough stance against the distribution of fake news. According to local broadcaster KBS, the Trade Ministry and the Defense Ministry were being looked into by presidential aides last month for their dealings with media outlets.



The country’s media regulator, the Korea Communication Commission, has pledged to intervene in regulating the distribution of fake news. The danger of falsified information outweighs the risk of violating the right to freedom of expression, the agency said.



“I’m well aware of the importance of freedom of expression. But fake news and manipulated information being distributed recently can’t be protected by those rights,” KCC chief nominate Han Sang-hyuck told reporters last week.



Han, however, declined to comment on who should be responsible for defining what constitutes fake news. “Instead of debating over whether the government should make its own decision, we need to establish proper definitions about manipulated information and hate expressions,” he said.







President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap

With the government escalating its fight against fake news, the country’s major tech companies are coming up with their own measures for their news-sharing platforms.Chief among them are Kakao and Naver, which most Koreans rely on when searching for news. The internet companies have been working with local media outlets and research agencies to conduct fact-checking on their web portal services.Last year, the internet companies enacted their own regulatory policies over fake news. According to their terms of agreement, those who upload fakes news can be restricted from using their portal services.“When there is a legitimate concern that content can pose a serious threat to public good, we can remove controversial content and suspend problematic users’ accounts,” said an official from Kakao.While this principle is being applied to Kakao’s portal service Daum, the company’s messenger service KakaoTalk requires a more cautious approach. Given the nature of private chatting services, Kakao said it takes actions when there is a report from users about criminal activities.Global tech giants operating here have also been taking steps to curb the spread of fake news on their news sharing platforms. YouTube and Facebook have been operating filtering systems that they say prevent the distribution of falsified and harmful content.However, one difference compared to local platforms -- whose newsstands only publish content from affiliated media outlets -- is that Facebook and YouTube adopt a more liberated form of content circulation.“Compared to Naver and Kakao, Facebook and YouTube have adopted a much more open system for news distribution,” said an industry source. “Given their global presence, their battle against fake news could be a harder one.”