Experts call for greater autonomy for financial firms in firewall regulations

Addressing growing calls in South Korea to ease firewall and outsourcing regulations, senior officials from global financial institutions on Wednesday highlighted the need to allow firms more choice in setting the scope of their data protection.



Growth prospects of the financial sector have apparently been curbed by “stricter-than-necessary” legal barriers that restrict the transfer of information between certain financial parties and outsourcing regulations set by the financial authorities, the officials and lawyers noted at the “Reform of Firewall and Outsourcing Regulations” seminar hosted by law firm Kim & Chang.





Matthew van Weezel, Citigroup Global Markets Japan‘s chief compliance officer speaks at the “Reform of Firewall and Outsourcing Regulations” seminar hosted by law firm Kim & Chang at the Korean Federation of Banks headquarters on Wednesday. (Kim & Chang)

