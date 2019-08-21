[Newsmaker] Murder suspect shows no remorse as face revealed

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Jang Dae-ho, a suspected murder whose face and identity have now been made public, said he was not sorry at all to the victim as he appeared before police for questioning Wednesday.Jang, 38, who is suspected of murdering and dismembering the victim’s body, said, “It is an incident in which a heinous criminal killed a scumbag, which means a bad guy killed a bad guy.”“No matter how I think about it, the other person deserved to be killed. So I don’t regret it,” he said as he was moving to the Goyang Police Station for the interrogation.Asked whether he feels sorry for the victim’s bereaved family, he said he feels no remorse.Jang’s personal information -- his name, age and gender -- was disclosed on Wednesday following a decision by a committee under the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency.The committee cited the brutality and gravity of the crime and sufficient evidence to prove Jang’s charges.Jang, who was an employee at a motel in Seoul, is suspected of having murdered a customer, 32, on Aug. 8. He then allegedly dismembered the body and carried it around on a bike for about one hour before dumping it into the river on Aug. 12.He reportedly told police he had killed the guest out of anger after he refused to pay for his accommodations and was rude.The crime came to light after an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Government reported to police the discovery of a body without arms or legs from the river near the Magok Railway Bridge on Aug. 12. Some 5 kilometers from the bridge, the right arm of the victim was found.The suspect reportedly confessed to the crimes at the Jongno Police Station early Saturday.Meanwhile, police have launched an internal inspection into Jang being turned away when he initially intended to confess at the National Police Agency.He first showed up at the agency early Saturday morning, but an officer directed him to go to the Jongno Police Station instead, according to the police statement.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)