Smilegate Stove brings VR games to Korean Army

Smilegate Stove, a Smilegate Group affiliate, said Wednesday it has begun providing VR games to soldiers at Camp 72 in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in collaboration with telecom service KT, army-targeted leisure content provider K-Friends and VR content distributor Shilgam.
|Soldiers at Camp 72 in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, test VR games. (Smilegate Stove)
Some 80 VR games are provided at each of the two VR game booths installed at the Culture Complex at Camp 72. This is the biggest scale of available content in Korea under legitimate copyrights, according to Stove.
The Ministry of Defense will consider expanding the Culture Complex to other camps after reviewing the effects of this pilot project.
The VR games will encompass virtual amusement rides such as rollercoasters, first-person shooter games, and VR sports, such as baseball, tennis, fishing, golf and dancing.
Stove will be responsible for service operation and content updates at the Stove VR platform. The Culture Complex will also be equipped with dart games, a cafe, karaoke and an outdoor busking facility.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)