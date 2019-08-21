Government to ‘double’ radiation checks on food imports from Japan

Rep. Kim Kwang-soo, who serves on the National Assembly’s Health and Welfare Committee, said Monday that 16.8 tons of Japanese processed foods imported between 2014 and first half of this year were found to have contained radiation, calling for extended safety checks.
Citing data from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Ministry, the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace lawmaker said Korea has imported 29,985 tons, or 16,075 shipments, of food products from Japan’s Fukushima region in the five-year span.
|The director-general of the Food Safety Ministry’s imported food safety policy bureau, Lee Seung-yong, speaks during a press briefing Wednesday morning at the Seoul Government Complex. (Food Safety Ministry)
Kim argued the increased safety standards applied to processed foods from Fukushima, referring to a recent World Trade Organization ruling that backed Korea’s radiation testing requirements on Japanese seafood.
Korea has restricted imports of seafood from eight prefectures of Fukushima and certain agricultural products from the area since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, but that the restriction did not extend to processed foods.
In response, the Food Safety Ministry said its imported food inspection bureau requires additional radiation test results for imported food products in which radiation has been detected. Products that fail to submit required test certificates are to be returned to the country of origin, the ministry added.
Addressing concerns raised by the lawmaker, the ministry’s imported food safety policy director Lee Seung-yong promised to “double radiation checks on food imports when even a miniscule level of radiation, as little as 1 becquerel per kilogram, is detected in the item.”
The increased inspection measures will come into effect starting Friday, Lee said in a press briefing Wednesday morning.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)