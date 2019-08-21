Samsung SDI holds environment-themed summer camp

BUSINESS

Samsung SDI employees help students with an activity during a summer camp. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI, a battery affiliate of Samsung Electronics, hosted a summer camp for about 500 children this month, providing opportunities to learn about the environment, the company said Wednesday.The camp, called the “Blue Star Environment School,” ran from Aug. 6 through 14, inviting kids from community children’s centers near the company’s headquarters.The camp’s curriculum included topics related to the environment, such as solar energy, climate change and environmental protection.Samsung SDI launched the program in 2011 in collaboration with the Environmental Preservation Association and Korea Food for the Hungry.Employees and executives of the firm took part in the camp as teachers.“Samsung SDI offers various programs for children who are lacking educational opportunities,” said CEO Jun Young-hyun. “We need to be a company that provides hope for the future and grows together with society.”By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)