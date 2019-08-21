Hyundai Motor unveils new truck Pavise

There had been rumors that Pavise would be a new crossover after the company trademarked the name in April.
|A rendering of Hyundai Motor Group’s new truck Pavise (Hyundai Motor Group)
According to Korea’s largest automaker, Pavise stands for practical, adaptable, volume, information, safety and economical.
Hyundai Motor said the new truck’s grille design has a powerful structure with dynamic strokes. The front grille was designed to be solid and protective.
Meanwhile, the truck’s interior features future-oriented elements with a focus on being spacious and practical so it can also be used as an office.
Hyundai Motor will showcase Pavise at the Hyundai Truck and Bus Business Fair from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province.
“Pavise was created focusing on adding value to the space, and it is the rising star model for us. Pavise will offer the best satisfaction to customers with safety, convenience and practical advantages,” said a Hyundai Motor official.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)