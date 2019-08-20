LG Electronics to set Signature booth in collaboration with Italian architect

Under the company’s slogan for the premium brand, “Art inspires technology. Technology completes art,” Fuksas will design the exhibition booth for Signature products on the theme of “Infinity” -- a nod to the “infinite possibilities of the Signature lineup.”
|Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas (LG Electronics)
“LG Signature is a perfect combination of technology and art,” Fuksas said. “It has newly defined luxury and premium that can be experienced at home.”
The current Signature lineup includes organic light-emitting diode TV, washing machine, dryer, air purifier, air conditioner, refrigerator and wine cellar.
The motive of the booth is the hexagonal shape seen through a kaleidoscope, according to the Korean tech giant.
|(LG Electronics)
Fuksas runs Studio Fuksas with his wife Doriana Fuksas, which is a 40-year-old Italian architecture company that has won globally renowned projects including Rome Convention Center and Shenzhen International Airport in China.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)