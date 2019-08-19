Go to Mobile Version

Rapper Flowsik to release new single on Sunday

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Aug 19, 2019 - 15:53
  • Updated : Aug 19, 2019 - 15:53

Hip-hop artist Flowsik announced Monday at midnight that he will release a new digital single on Sunday, through a teaser image that he uploaded on his social media page.

According to the teaser image, the single will be released at 6 p.m. with the title “1 week,” marking the rapper’s first release in eight months.

Flowsik’s agency, Wonder Co. Ltd., told local media that an artist who will “surprise everyone” will take part in the upcoming song, and will also make an appearance in his music video.

Flowsik (Wonder Co. Ltd.)


The Korean American rapper debuted in 2011 as a member of hip-hop trio Aziatix and in 2015 went on to release “The Calling,” his first single as a solo artist. He is also well-known for participating in the rap competition TV program “Show Me the Money” in 2016.

