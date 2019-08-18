National Assembly staffers call for gender parity in Yeouido

NATIONAL

Women who work at the National Assembly are holding a monthlong campaign to promote gender equality within the legislative arm of the government.



According to National Assembly Feminists, a feminist group composed of female National Assembly staffers, 38.2 percent of all staffers at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, were women as of Aug. 1.







The National Assembly building in Yeouido, Seoul (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)