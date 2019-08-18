Thavma thrives on patriotic marketing

|A Thavma flagship store in Samcheong-dong, Seoul (Thavma)
Thavma, a luxury bag brand known for its simple designs, variety of colors, quality materials and reasonable prices, has succeeded in making itself stand out from other foreign name brands, according to industry sources. The most popular model is Christa.
Thavma products are currently sold at the company’s flagship stores in Samcheong-dong and Garosu-gil and at the online duty-free stores of Shilla and Lotte, along with its second brand, Palla.
