Thavma thrives on patriotic marketing

BUSINESS

A Thavma flagship store in Samcheong-dong, Seoul (Thavma)

Amid the ongoing boycott of Japanese products in the midst of the South Korea-Japan trade row, a Korean brand is gaining recognition for its "Yes. We are a Korean brand" campaign.Thavma, a luxury bag brand known for its simple designs, variety of colors, quality materials and reasonable prices, has succeeded in making itself stand out from other foreign name brands, according to industry sources. The most popular model is Christa.Thavma products are currently sold at the company's flagship stores in Samcheong-dong and Garosu-gil and at the online duty-free stores of Shilla and Lotte, along with its second brand, Palla.