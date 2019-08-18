KT launches epidemic prevention app in Ghana

Called the Global Epidemic Prevention Platform, the app allows users to access information on epidemic diseases. It supports three functions: GEPP Public, GEPP Clinic and GEPP Gov.
|KT President Lee Dong-myeon speaks at the launch of the GEPP Ghana app Wednesday (KT)
GEPP Public alerts people who enter an epidemic region of the potential dangers. GEPP Clinic receives real-time notifications from people who have experienced an epidemic breakout and displays locations of nearby hospitals.
GEPP Gov gathers information from the abovementioned services for authorities to monitor and control the spread of an epidemic.
KT said the app would be updated by year-end to digitally manage health declaration forms that travelers have to submit when entering Ghana.
With GEPP Ghana, Ghanaian health authorities hope to handle Ebola, cholera and malaria more swiftly than before.
|GEPP Ghana’s launch ceremony (KT)
KT held an inauguration ceremony with the Ghana Health Service on Wednesday at Accra City Hotel in the country’s capital, Accra.
Among participants of the event were Ghanaian politicians involved in the nation’s health care policies, such as Okoe Boye Bernard, Ebenezer Odame and Anthony Nsiah-Asare, and members of global health organizations in Ghana, including the World Health Organization, US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Bank Group.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)