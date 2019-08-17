NK vice sports minister cancels plan to visit Japan: report

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea's vice sports minister has canceled his plan to visit Japan this week to attend a 2020 Tokyo Olympics-related meeting, a Japanese news outlet reported Saturday.North Korean vice minister Won Kil-u and two officials had planned to visit Tokyo from Tuesday to Thursday, but withdrew their plan, Kyodo News reported, citing multiple government sources.The North Koreans originally planned to take part in a meeting of countries that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics. The reason for their cancellation is not known, according to Kyodo.Japan has banned entrance of North Korean nationals, in line with its unilateral sanctions against Pyongyang, over the country's nuclear and missile programs. But Tokyo planned to approve a visit by Won's delegation by deeming the sports an exception to the sanctions.North Korea has also decided not to send its athletes to the World Judo Championships to be held in Tokyo starting on Aug. 25, Kyodo reported.The North initially planned to send a 15-member delegation to the championship event, but recently notified the Japanese government of its cancellation. (Yonhap)