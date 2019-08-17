Police raid YG Entertainment over ex-chief Yang's suspected gambling

NATIONAL

Police raided the headquarters of YG Entertainment on Saturday over allegations that Yang Hyun-suk, former CEO and chief producer of the influential K-pop label, engaged in habitual gambling.



Police have been looking into suspicions that Yang, 49, and Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, gambled while overseas. They were both booked for the allegation earlier this week.



YG Entertainment headquarters (Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to YG Entertainment in Mapo Ward, western Seoul, at 9 a.m. to search for evidence related to the suspicion. Yang's residence was not subject to the raid.Police earlier said they are also looking into whether Yang and Seungri violated the foreign exchange transaction law to secure gambling funds.Separately, Yang was booked in July on suspicions that he arranged sex services for foreign investors in 2014 while treating them at a posh restaurant.Idol-turned-K-pop guru Yang resigned from the top post at YG Entertainment in June as its big-name artists were embroiled in a series of scandals, including alleged drug use. (Yonhap)