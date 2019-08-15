[Graphic News] Serena still highest-paid woman in sports

SPORTS

US tennis superstar Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-paid women in sports for the fourth straight year.The business publication calculated that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned $29.2 million in the 12-month period ending June 1 -- with just $4.2 million of that coming from prize money.Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than $20 million in a year -- after Williams and tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Li Na. (AFP)