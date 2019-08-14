Three workers killed in elevator crash

Two foreign laborers on the ground level, who were injured when a hoist crashed at the construction site in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, were transferred to a hospital, but they soon disappeared, police said Wednesday.
|Workers conduct rescue efforts at the construction site in Sokcho of Gangwon Province where three workers died and three injured in an elevator crash on Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)
Police suspect the two foreign nationals in their 40s were in Korea illegally and left the hospital out of concern their undocumented status would be revealed.
“We are looking for the people who hired them or brokered their employment,” the police said.
Police are searching for the missing workers together with the immigration office.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)