BUSINESS

(Homeplus)

Samyang Foods and Homeplus said Wednesday that an accumulated 1.3 million packs of Samyang Kookmin Ramyun have been sold since its launch June 13.Samyang said the product was developed jointly with Homeplus to provide instant noodles at a reasonable price. Samyang Kookmin Ramyun is sold only at Homeplus stores and costs 2,000 won ($1.65) for a bundle of five packs.The word “Kookmin,” meaning people in Korean, is often used in describing a brand or product to suggest popularity. ( khnews@heraldcorp.com