LIG Nex1 chief wins industrial merit award

By Yeo Jun-suk
  • Published : Aug 14, 2019 - 15:32
  • Updated : Aug 14, 2019 - 15:37

South Korean defense and aerospace company LIG Nex1 chief Kim Ji-chan received the government’s top award for his contribution to the country’s defense industry development, the company said Wednesday.

During a ceremony held at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Kim was awarded the Order of Industrial Service Merit, also known as “Silver Tower,” the country’s second-highest decoration for a businessperson.

He was recognized for his decades-long efforts to improve Korea’s defense capability and expand the market overseas, the company said. Having joined LIG Nex1 in 1987, Kim has spearheaded the development of advanced weapons, such as high-precision missiles, to appeal to the global market. 


LIG Nex1 chief Kim Ji-chan. (LIG Nex1)

“Thanks to massive support from the military and related agency, our defense business has acquired the ability to develop world-class weapon system,” Kim said. “I will continue my efforts to improve defense technologies and expand overseas.”

During the Monday ceremony, other LIG officials also received decorations for their achievements in weapon development and overseas marketing. They included senior researcher Oh Chun-gyun and production manager Lee Jin-hwan.

(jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)


