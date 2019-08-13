[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

The Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar, the Timber House, is offering a series of cocktail promotions until the end of September.Each promotion runs three weeks: Summer Tropical from Aug. 1-21, Traditional Korean from Aug. 22 to Sept. 11 and Refreshing & Relaxing from Sept. 12-30.Welcome dishes will be served including pickled cherry, Gouda cheese, banana creme brule and more. Guests can ask the bartenders to create customized cocktails for them. Each cocktail costs 27,000 won ($22).For more information or reservations, call the Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.The Grand Hyatt Seoul’s lounge cafe Gallery presents a peach-themed summer dessert menu.The peach afternoon tea set features coffee or tea and a variety of finger foods served on a three-tier tray, including peach-flavored scones, panna cotta and pavlova. It costs 40,000 won on weekdays and 50,000 won on weekends.The peach bingsu, priced at 38,000 won, is topped with fresh peaches, white chocolate peach mousse, white chocolate and almond crumbs.For more information, call (02) 799-8165.Glad Live Gangnam has a package deal for brides-to-be.The package includes a bridal shower box and a one-night stay for four people. The box contains balloons shaped like letters that spell “Bride to be,” one bottle of Moet & Chandon rose Champagne, flower bracelets and eight cans of beer.The package ranges in price from 290,000 to 520,000 won, depending on the room type, and is available until the end of October. For more information, call Glad Live Gangnam at (02) 6177-5000.To beat the heat this summer, a cool pool party at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s rooftop swimming pool is a good option.The weekly pool parties, arranged by Listen Company at the rooftop swimming pool and garden, offer EDM and hip-hop music.Parties take place every Saturday in August from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission is 20,000 won and includes a welcome drink, but hotel guests get in free (welcome drink not included).For more information, call the Gourmet Bar at (02) 3425-8102.L’Escape hotel’s contemporary restaurant L’Amant Secret and bar Marque d’Amour are holding a collaborative gala dinner Aug. 30.Under the theme “Flavor Pairing,” the restaurant will prepare an eight-course meal using exquisite produce representing all four seasons.The dinner will be paired with six cocktails made by bartender Simone Caporale of Taxonomy, including her signature Summer Bubble cocktail and a dessert cocktail inspired by Namsan.The gala dinner, which costs 250,000 won per person, can accommodate up to 40 guests. For more information or reservations, call L’Amant Secret at (02) 317-4003.