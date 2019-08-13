74th Liberation Day ceremony to be held at Cheonan Independence Hall

The Ministry of Interior and Safety, which organizes the annual event, said Tuesday the government ceremony celebrating Liberation Day will be held at the Independence Hall of Korea at 10 a.m. Thursday in the city 84 km south of Seoul.
|The Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province (The Independence Hall of Korea)
The venue, which is operated by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, was established in 1987 with funds raised by citizens.
Some 1,800 guests, including independence activists and their families, civic groups and foreign envoys in Korea, are expected to attend the event, the ministry said.
A total of 178 surviving independence activists, from here and abroad, will be honored at the ceremony.
Liberation Day, or Gwangbokjeol, is a national holiday marking Korea’s independence from Japanese colonial rule on Aug. 15, 1945.
This year’s celebrations will extend to the nation’s embassies in 36 countries, with an estimated 20,000 participants. Municipalities across the country will also host over 100 ceremonies.
Korea’s two patriotic holidays -- National Liberation Day on Aug. 15 and March 1 Independence Movement Day -- are always attended by the president.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)