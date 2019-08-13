Go to Mobile Version

Tesla Model 3 launches in Korea

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Aug 13, 2019 - 15:13
  • Updated : Aug 13, 2019 - 15:13

US carmaker Tesla Motors’ Model 3 landed in South Korea on Tuesday, with the local branch starting to receive orders via its website.

The price of the Model 3 starts from 52 million won ($43,000) without a government subsidy of 9 million won. The company plans to request for state subsidies. The first batch of the Model 3 will be delivered to customers starting in the final quarter, it said in an email statement.

Tesla’s Model 3


The smallest sedan by Tesla has three trims, including a high-performance version that reaches zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds, with a maximum speed of 261 kilometers per hour. The sedan can run up to 499 kilometers per single charge. The price of the Model 3 Performance starts from 72.39 million won.

The US carmaker has built 172 slow-charging stations and 22 superchargers here in the past 2 1/2 years. Tesla entered Korea in March 2017 with the Model S.

By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)


