Russian diplomat booked on drunk driving charge

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Aug 13, 2019 - 14:21
  • Updated : Aug 13, 2019 - 14:21

A Russian diplomat in South Korea has been booked without detention on a drunk driving charge.

The Namdaemun Police Station said Tuesday that the diplomat crashed into a tree on the side of the road in front of Deoksugung, a Joseon-period royal palace in Jung-gu, Seoul, at around 9:40 p.m. Monday.

An on-site test showed the diplomat’s blood alcohol level to be 0.289 percent, far over the legal limit of 0.08 percent, beyond which drivers can have their licenses revoked.

Police allowed the diplomat, who claimed diplomatic immunity, to return home, and will request cooperation in the investigation from the Russian Embassy in Korea via the Foreign Affairs Ministry.


Russian embassy building in Jung-gu, Seoul (Embassy of Russian Federation in South Korea)

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


