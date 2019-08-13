KRX to launch Kospi 200 weekly options

The Kospi 200 options will be introduced every Thursday and expire a week later. The new product will contribute to the diversity of options contracts on Kospi 200, comprised of the largest listed common stocks traded on the nation’s main bourse and widely used as a benchmark, according to the KRX.
|The Korea Exchange office in Seoul. (KRX)
The strike price range -- price at which the underlying stock can be sold -- will be set at half of that of standard options on the Kospi 200.
Through the launch of weekly options, we expect our risk management system to be strengthened and the local options market to be rejuvenated through fresh investment opportunities,” the KRX said in a statement.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)