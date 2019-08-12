[Newsmaker] Chaos at court as murder suspect claims self-defense

NATIONAL

Koh Yu-jeong, suspected of murdering her former husband, attended her first trial before a crowd of jeering spectators Monday.



During the trial at Jeju District Court, which started at 10 a.m., Koh maintained that she had acted in self-defense against a rape attempt by her ex-husband, identified only by his surname Kang.



Koh’s attorney said that Kang attempted “unwanted physical contact” with Koh during the divorced couple’s meeting with their son, “expecting the defendant to comply with his request for sex.”







A courtroom spectator grabs Koh Yu-jeong by the hair as she walks out of the Jeju District Court on the first day of her trial Monday morning. (Yonhap)