YouTuber fined W5m for ‘misleading advertising’ of diet products

ENTERTAINMENT

A YouTuber with millions of followers was fined 5 million won ($4,100) Monday for false advertising of food products.



Food content YouTuber Jung Man-su, who goes by the name Banzz online, was fined for falsely promoting the weight-loss effects of his products, according to Daejeon District Court.







A screenshot of Jeong’s YouTube show posted Jan. 2, 2017. (YouTube)