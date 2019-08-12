Rain forecast until Tuesday morning under indirect influence of typhoon

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Rain will continue to fall in South Korea's central regions, including Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, until early Tuesday morning under the indirect influence of Typhoon Lekima, which hit China's eastern coast over the weekend, local weather forecasters said.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday, Lekima, the ninth typhoon of the season, was moving over the sea about 190 kilometers northwest of Qingdao as of 9 a.m. and is expected to dissipate in the sea about 200 km north-northwest of the eastern Chinese city at around 9 p.m.Qingdao, which belongs to the Shandong Peninsula, is just across the Yellow Sea from South Korea's western coast.Rain fell in South Korea's western coastal regions due to the indirect influence of Lekima Monday morning but will stop in most regions, except for Seoul and some parts of Gyeonggi Province, in the afternoon. The KMA forecast precipitation of 10 to 40 mm in Seoul and other central regions until Tuesday morning.Meanwhile, Typhoon Krosa, the season's 10th, is expected to make landfall on Japan's Kyushu Island on Thursday, according to the KMA.Krosa, a medium-scale typhoon, was moving west at a speed of 17 km per hour in the sea about 1,010 km southeast of Okinawa as of 9 a.m. The typhoon is expected to reach waters about 250 km northeast of the Dokdo islets in the East Sea at 9 a.m. Friday after passing through Kyushu, the agency noted.Under the influence of Krosa, rain is forecast nationwide Thursday, with the east coast, Dokdo and Ulleung Island subject to strong wind and heavy rain, it said. (Yonhap)