South Korean Hur Mi-jung has captured the Ladies Scottish Open in her third LPGA win in five years.The 29-year-old shot a 20-under 264 to win the four-round tournament on Sunday (local time). Hur shot a five-under 66 on the last day to edge out Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn and South Korean Lee Jeong-eun, who tied for second place, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick in Scotland.The win was Hur's third career title on the LPGA Tour.She picked up a check for $225,000. (Yonhap)