Hyundai Motor’s Nexo scores highest safety rating from IIHS

It was the first time for IIHS to evaluate a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and also to give an award.
According to IIHS, Nexo has earned top ratings in moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.
It also received “superior” and “good” ratings for front crash prevention and headlight tests.
The IIHS said it tested the 2019 Nexo, which was built after June when the automaker adjusted the headlights for better visibility. The corresponding version is currently only available in California in the US with a starting price of $58,300.
Established in 1959, IIHS evaluates the safety of hundreds of new vehicles each year.
To achieve Top Safety Pick+, the vehicle must score above “good” in six crashworthiness tests and above “advanced” in forward collision avoid test.
IIHS said Nexo’s standard front crash prevention system scored ‘superior,’ and its forward collision warning system meets National Highway Traffic Safety Administration criteria.
Also in October last year, Nexo achieved a full five-star overall rating in the Euro NCAP safety test, Europe’s safety assessment program for new vehicles.
“IIHS is one of the toughest institutes globally that evaluate vehicle safety. Achieving top safety rating from IIHS will positively impact our customers’ purchase of Nexo as a safety, reassured vehicle,” said a Hyundai Motor official.
