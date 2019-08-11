Go to Mobile Version

BTS' 'DNA' music video hits 800m YouTube views

By Yonhap
  • Published : Aug 11, 2019 - 09:44
  • Updated : Aug 11, 2019 - 09:44

The music video of K-pop super band BTS' hit song "DNA" surpassed 800 million YouTube views Saturday, the band's first music video to accomplish the feat.

The video of "DNA," the main track off the boy group's EP "Love Yourself:Her" released in September 2017, passed the threshold at 6:29 a.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.


This image of the music video of BTS' "DNA" was captured from YouTube.

It is the septet's first music video with 800 million views, following five videos with 500 million clicks, including "Fire" and "Fake Love."

The song ranked on Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart for four weeks in a row upon its release. In Feb. 2018, the Recording Industry Association of America gave it a gold certification. (Yonhap)





