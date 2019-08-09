Go to Mobile Version

Kakao and Twice collaborate for new Kakao merchandise

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Aug 9, 2019 - 15:51
  • Updated : Aug 9, 2019 - 15:51

Kakao IX, the Kakao company that oversees the characters of Kakao Friends, announced Friday the release of Kakao Friends Twice Edition, a new merchandise series in collaboration with girl group Twice.

First to be released from the series are nine pin badges with pictures drawn by the members of Twice themselves. 


(Kakao IX)

“Twice members have been actively participating throughout the idea planning and designing processes,” Kakao IX said, with behind-the-scenes videos of the process to be shared via the company’s social platform.

This is the first collaboration Kakao IX has made with K-pop artists. The total 30 products will be simultaneously released in Korea as well as global stores.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


