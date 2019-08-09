Kakao and Twice collaborate for new Kakao merchandise

First to be released from the series are nine pin badges with pictures drawn by the members of Twice themselves.
|(Kakao IX)
“Twice members have been actively participating throughout the idea planning and designing processes,” Kakao IX said, with behind-the-scenes videos of the process to be shared via the company’s social platform.
This is the first collaboration Kakao IX has made with K-pop artists. The total 30 products will be simultaneously released in Korea as well as global stores.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)