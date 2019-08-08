Go to Mobile Version

Food Safety Ministry orders recall of US avocados due to high cadmium levels

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Aug 8, 2019 - 18:03
  • Updated : Aug 8, 2019 - 18:03

The Food and Drug Safety Ministry said Thursday avocados imported from a California-based agricultural producer have been recalled and suspended from sale due to excess amounts of a toxic chemical.

The ministry said harmful levels of cadmium had been detected in avocados from Mission Produce, a US farming service specializing in avocados.

Some 35,200 kilograms of Mission Produce avocados were imported here via agricultural corporation Ihwawon headquartered in Seoul’s Songpa district.

The government’s standard for levels of cadmium is less than 0.05 milligrams per kilogram.

Avocados subject to recall are those imported June 10, 2019. The ministry asked consumers who have purchased the products to return them to vendors. 

Food complaints can be reported at the ministry-operated hotline 1399.


Avocado recalled for excess levels of cadmium (Food Safety Ministry)

