79-year-old with artificial heart reaches 1,000-day milestone

Samsung Medical Center’s cardiac surgeons (Samsung Medical Center)

A woman, 79, who received a partial artificial heart transplant has lived for over 1,000 days since surgery, Samsung Medical Center said Wednesday.The patient was fitted with the then-latest third-generation left ventricular assist device in September 2016. This is the longest a patient has lived with a third-generation heart assist device in South Korea, according to the hospital.The hospital’s heart failure/transplantation team, which performed the surgery, said the patient was healthy and was not experiencing any complications.A ventricular assist device is a mechanical pump that partially or completely replaces the function of the patient’s heart.Artificial hearts used to be a temporary solution for patients while they awaited donor organs.However, the mechanical pumps are proving to be a more durable substitute, the hospital said, especially for elderly patients for whom prospects of a heart transplant are low."A 75-year-old patient fitted with a second-generation ventricular device in 2012 is still living with the device," the hospital's cardiac surgeons said.“Even for elderly patients, an artificial heart transplant at the right time can be long-lasting, while improving the quality of life."By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com