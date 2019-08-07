Police track far-right online community post plotting President Moon assassination

Seoul Gangbuk Police Station said Wednesday they are trying to identify the user behind a post published on far-right website Ilbe on Saturday.
In the post, an unidentified member claims to have illegally obtain a gun with the intention to assassinate the president, alongside a photo of a handgun, two pistol magazines and cartridges. Beneath that photo is a digitally manipulated photo of Moon in prison garb captioned, “Former President Moon Jae-in sentenced to 19 years in jail.”
The post, which was reported to police on the day of its publication, has since been taken down.
Police said Ilbe’s administrators provided access logs and other account information of the user in question. The photo of the weapon has been confirmed as having been taken from another website, police added.
Police said they intend to book the poster, when found, on libel, among other potential charges.
|(Cheong Wa Dae)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)