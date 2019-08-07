LG H&H CEO leads biggest market cap growth

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Local corporate tracker CEO Score revealed Wednesday that among CEOs of major listed companies in South Korea, LG Household & Health Care Vice President Cha Suk-yong raised the market cap of the company by the largest margin during his tenure.According to CEO Score, LG H&H’s market cap was valued at 435.7 billion won ($358.6 million) in January 2005, when Cha was first appointed as the CEO, but rose to 19.63 trillion won as of end-July, a whopping 4,405.4 percent increase in 14.6 years. During the same period, Korea’s main bourse Kospi grew at 126.5 percent.Cha is credited for the growth with the company’s luxury cosmetics brands, which for the first time this year surpassed 300 billion won in quarterly operating profit.Meanwhile, Cha Jeong-ho of Shinsegae International led the highest compound annual growth rate, with a 48.9 percent annual increase over the past 2.4 years.The data by CEO Score was collected from a survey of 227 CEOs in the top 500 listed companies, who have served for at least one year.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)