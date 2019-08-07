Novus String Quartet to go on tour with Prague-inspired music

The tour, slated to take place Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, kicks off in Gwangju and will move on to Seoul, Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province before a final concert in Seoul.
|Novus String Quartet (Park Jino/Moc Production)
Titled “Slavic,” the program includes Dvorak String Quartet No. 7 in A minor, Janacek String Quartet No. 1 “The Kreutzer Sonata” and Smetana String Quartet No. 1 in E minor “From My Life.”
The chamber music ensemble, comprising violoncellist Moon Woong-whee, violist Kim Kyu-hyun and violinists Kim Jae-young and Kim Young-uk, was founded at the Korean National University of Arts in 2007.
Since then, the quartet has performed at home and abroad and won second prize at the prestigious ARD International Chamber Music Competition in Munich, Germany, in 2012.
The Novus String Quartet has released six albums since its debut, a record for a Korean chamber music ensemble. Its latest album, “Berg: Lyric Suite / Schubert: Death and the Maiden,” was released in February.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)