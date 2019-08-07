Lawmaker seeks to revoke licenses of doctors convicted of violent crimes

If passed, physicians who have committed murder, burglary, sexual assault, drug abuse and human trafficking will be banned from practicing medicine.
The proposed revision to the medical law would revoke the licenses of medical professionals found guilty of such crimes and would grant patients access to information about medical professionals with criminal records.
According to Kwon, a doctor in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, sentenced to seven years in jail for raping patients sedated for endoscopy, currently runs a clinic at another city in the province.
In Seoul, a doctor, who had been practicing for over 20 years, raped a woman and sprayed his own blood over the victim’s residence to threaten her in 2011. He was sentenced to a year in jail with two years of probation.
In both instances, the license to practice was not revoked, as a 2000 revision to the medical law limits cases in which physicians’ licenses can be revoked, with the aim of ensuring greater availability of medical services.
Under the current law, a doctor’s license is taken away only if he or she is found guilty of performing an abortion, lending the license to another person, charging patients unfairly or false diagnosis.
The law also does not allow for making public information on medical professionals suspended or banned from practicing medicine, leading to situations in which patients receive medical services from offenders.
Kwon said such leniency for doctors is unusual. Other licensed professions, including lawyers, judicial scriveners and realtors, would be permanently disqualified from practicing when convicted of the same crimes.
“In the US, while it varies from state to state, doctors with a criminal history cannot be relicensed, and the information is open to the public,” Kwon said.
“Receiving treatment from doctors who have been suspended or revoked of their licenses is a violation of the patient’s rights, and Korea should introduce just regulations for safety of the people,” he said.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)