‘No Japan’ flags in Seoul streets to be taken down in face of public outrage

NATIONAL

The Jung-gu district office in Seoul has decided to take down its “No Japan” flags from the streets following a firestorm of public criticism on the internet.



The office on Tuesday had pushed ahead with a controversial plan to put up the placards on streets in the crowded downtown district on Tuesday afternoon, ignoring the widespread condemnation and ridicule from South Koreans.







The Jung-gu district office’s controversial “No Japan” placard is placed along with the Korean national flag in the central district of Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

