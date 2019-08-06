Rihanna to host ‘Fenty Beauty’ makeup show in Seoul

LIFE&STYLE

(Hahm Shout)

Pop superstar Rihanna will be visiting Seoul in September to host the second makeup masterclass of her beauty brand Fenty, local promoters said Tuesday.The 31-year-old founder of Fenty will hold the “Fenty Artistry & Beauty Talk with Rihanna” at Lotte World Tower in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. Rihanna held the first such event in Dubai last year.Makeup artist Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal will join her to showcase the pop star’s makeup techniques and know-how, including how to make the “Fenty Face.”The tickets will be made available online at Interpark from 9 a.m., Wednesday.Fenty Beauty is a cosmetics brand launched in 2017 by Rihanna, coinciding with the singer’s runway show for her collaboration with Puma during the New York Fashion Week. Fenty was named one of Time magazine’s best inventions of 2017.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)