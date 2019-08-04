Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Forever Living aims to appeal to Korean customers with high-quality aloe vera products

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Aug 4, 2019 - 16:28
  • Updated : Aug 4, 2019 - 16:28

Arizona-based aloe vera manufacturer Forever Living aims to appeal to Korean customers with high-quality products and marketing of its aloe vera-based health and diet supplements.

Forever Living -- the largest aloe vera retailer in the world with 4 trillion won ($3 billion) in annual sales -- entered Korea in 1988.

The company has a presence in dozens of countries, with its aloe vera products ranging from cosmetics to health and diet supplements. 

Aidan George O Hare, head of the Korean office of Forever Living Forever Living

It also runs Forever Nutraceutical, a research facility that develops and produces aloe vera-based health supplement and powder-type nutrition products.

To promote its representative products Forever Aloe gel and Forever Aloe Nectar -- which both contain over 96 percent pure aloe vera gel -- Forever Living has begun selling its products via Korean online marketplaces, including Gmarket and Interpark.

“We are delighted to introduce our high-quality products to Korean consumers. We are going to appeal to them with various product lineups and marketing in Korea as a leading aloe vera group globally,” said Aidan George O Hare, head of the Korean office of Forever Living.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114