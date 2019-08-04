Forever Living aims to appeal to Korean customers with high-quality aloe vera products

Forever Living -- the largest aloe vera retailer in the world with 4 trillion won ($3 billion) in annual sales -- entered Korea in 1988.
The company has a presence in dozens of countries, with its aloe vera products ranging from cosmetics to health and diet supplements.
|Aidan George O Hare, head of the Korean office of Forever Living Forever Living
It also runs Forever Nutraceutical, a research facility that develops and produces aloe vera-based health supplement and powder-type nutrition products.
To promote its representative products Forever Aloe gel and Forever Aloe Nectar -- which both contain over 96 percent pure aloe vera gel -- Forever Living has begun selling its products via Korean online marketplaces, including Gmarket and Interpark.
“We are delighted to introduce our high-quality products to Korean consumers. We are going to appeal to them with various product lineups and marketing in Korea as a leading aloe vera group globally,” said Aidan George O Hare, head of the Korean office of Forever Living.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)