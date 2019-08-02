BOK to hold emergency meeting on Japan's export curbs

BUSINESS

The Bank of Korea will hold a meeting Friday to discuss ways to minimize possible fallout from Japan's expanded export restrictions, the central bank said.



The meeting will come hours after Japan's Cabinet approved a motion to remove South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners, greatly expanding its trade restrictions against South Korea.



Tokyo has been enforcing tougher export restrictions since early July on three key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels, both key export items of South Korea.







"Key agenda items will include a review of (Japan's) announcement, the effect on our economy and financial market and its impact on the foreign exchange market and foreign loans," BOK said of the scheduled meeting.Officials from the South Korean central bank have said the country's removal from the so-called whitelist would only have a limited impact on the local financial market.Still, the latest Japanese move is widely expected to further undermine South Korean exports, which have been on a steady decline since December. (Yonhap)