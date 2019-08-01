Ice show version of Disney's 'Frozen' lands in Seoul

LIFE&STYLE

One of Disney's most successful animated films, "Frozen," has come alive on South Korean ice.



"Disney on Ice: Frozen" opened at Mokdong Ice Rink in western Seoul on Wednesday for a 12-day run, featuring the full story of the Academy Award-winning animated film.



"What makes it so unique and exciting is that 'Frozen' and ice make a perfect match," Gig Siruno, performance director of the show, said in a press conference on Thursday. "We are excited to bring these iconic Disney characters to life on the ice along with everyone's favorite music."



Released in 2013, "Frozen" tells the story of the fearless Princess Anna who sets off on a journey to find her estranged sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have inadvertently trapped their kingdom in eternal winter.

Skaters of "Disney on Ice: Frozen" perform during a press call at Mokdong Ice Rink in Seoul on Aug. 1, 2019. (Yonhap)

The director said the ice-skating show vividly presents moments and scenes from the film that audiences love, decorated with sophisticated replica props and costumes and dazzling lighting effects.Rugged mountain man Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and the hilarious snowman Olaf seem to come alive on the ice as well.Moreover, the cast -- Vilma Lehtinen for Elsa and Morgan Bell for Anna -- spent some time learning a little bit of Korean to sing some lyrics in Korean language for local fans."That certainly does take a lot of detail and time, to understand the language," the director said, adding that the ice version of "Frozen" will touch young South Korean audiences in a more emotional way.Lehtinen, a former competitive ice skater in Finland, said she is happy to see enthusiastic young fans in Korea."My favorite part of the show is that I can share this wonderful story with audiences every day, especially during the 'Let It Go', when all the kids sing along," she said.Disney's "Frozen" is the most-watched animated movie in South Korean history, selling 10.3 million tickets in 2014.It is also the highest-grossing animated film worldwide, earning a total of $1.3 billion. It won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song.The film's feature-length sequel, "Frozen 2," is set for release in November, 2019.

