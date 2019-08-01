LG CNS to introduce AI-based X ray analysis system for public health center

BUSINESS

South Korean information technology firm LG CNS said Thursday it will install an artificial intelligence-based X-ray analysis system at a local public health center to offer patients speedier medical assessments.



Starting from late September, the AI-based X-ray assessment will be brought to a public medical facility in the Eunpyeong district of Seoul. The system is expected to help doctors and patients receive accurate X-ray images within 20 seconds, LG CNS added.



According to the IT solutions unit of LG Group, the advanced image analysis system is to be combined with cloud-computing technology. Based on the Software as a Service platform, the service will be available at any public health center with X-ray equipment.





“This project’s ultimate goal is to provide advanced public health care services at minimum cost,” said LG CNS Vice President Jeong Woon-yeol, who heads a public project division at LG CNS.



LG CNS said it has been working with local startup Lunit, which provides technologies for deep learning and medical analysis. The companies aim to introduce the AI-based image analysis technology to 254 public health centers nationwide.



By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)