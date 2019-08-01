Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features first gesture-controlled S Pen

BUSINESS

(Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics on Thursday unveiled its first table PC Galaxy Tab S6 that can be controlled by hand gestures.The sixth edition of Galaxy Tab features remote control functionality enabled by Samsung’s signature S Pen.S Pen has built-in Bluetooth Low Energy remote control technology that allows users to take selfies and videos and control multimedia without actually touching the device. A 10-minute-long wireless charge lasts 10 hours.Other features include converting handwritten notes with the S Pen into digital text and exporting them to formats like Microsoft Word with a click.“Today’s inspiration comes at a short notice as creative professionals need a device that enables them to keep up with their insatiable imaginations while complementing their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” said Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin.“Galaxy Tab S6 allows consumers to unlock their creativity, while delivering top-quality productivity features and advanced technology they have come to expect from Samsung tablets.”The latest Samsung tablet PC also introduces new enhancements to its camera, including a dual camera with ultrawide shooting capability, within a 5.7mm-slim body.The ultrawide camera allows a 123-degree field of view, mimicking the human eye.Samsung has also incorporated its on-screen fingerprint scanner for the first time in the Galaxy Tab S6.By Song Su-hyun (song@herladcorp.com)