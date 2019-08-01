Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features first gesture-controlled S Pen

The sixth edition of Galaxy Tab features remote control functionality enabled by Samsung’s signature S Pen.
S Pen has built-in Bluetooth Low Energy remote control technology that allows users to take selfies and videos and control multimedia without actually touching the device. A 10-minute-long wireless charge lasts 10 hours.
Other features include converting handwritten notes with the S Pen into digital text and exporting them to formats like Microsoft Word with a click.
“Today’s inspiration comes at a short notice as creative professionals need a device that enables them to keep up with their insatiable imaginations while complementing their busy, on-the-go lifestyles,” said Samsung CEO Koh Dong-jin.
“Galaxy Tab S6 allows consumers to unlock their creativity, while delivering top-quality productivity features and advanced technology they have come to expect from Samsung tablets.”
The latest Samsung tablet PC also introduces new enhancements to its camera, including a dual camera with ultrawide shooting capability, within a 5.7mm-slim body.
The ultrawide camera allows a 123-degree field of view, mimicking the human eye.
Samsung has also incorporated its on-screen fingerprint scanner for the first time in the Galaxy Tab S6.
By Song Su-hyun (song@herladcorp.com)