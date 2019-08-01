LOT Polish Airlines to launch Seoul-Budapest route in Sept.

BUSINESS

Poland’s flagship airline, LOT Polish Airlines, said Thursday that it would start operating direct flights between Seoul and Budapest in September.Starting Sept. 23, the airline will offer direct flights to and from Budapest three times a week on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The flight will take around 13 hours and passengers will have access to Korean in-flight entertainment and Korean-speaking flight attendants, the airline said.“The new route will meet the expectations of both Korea and Hungary, as the annual number of passengers traveling between the nations is reaching some 70,000 people,” said LOT Polish Airlines CEO Rafal Milczarski.LOT Polish Airlines currently runs direct flights between Seoul and Warsaw five times a week. By adding its new route to Budapest, the airline hopes to strengthen its routes to Central and Eastern Europe, the airline said.The airline is currently running a promotion until the end of this month, and round-trip fares from Seoul to Budapest start at 590,100 won.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)